Police release details on vehicle involved in death of Grand Rapids man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Investigators released the description of the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run crash that happened Sunday in Grand Rapids. The man killed in the crash is now identified.

Grand Rapids Police say 53-year-old Robert Delgato died after being hit while crossing Division Avenue near Andre Street on Sunday morning after 3 a.m.

Video obtained by FOX 17shows Delgato walking across the street when the SUV speeds into frame and hits him.

Delgato was found by first responders lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grand Rapids Police say the SUV involved is a Honda, likely a Pilot model built between 2006 and 2008. It has a dark paint color, possibly black, grey, or dark blue. Detectives say there should be significant damage to the driver's side headlight, hood, and windshield.

Investigators were able to use video from surveillance cameras to track the car from the scene of the crash going north on Division Avenue, then east on Burton Street, and possibly north on Francis Avenue.

Grand Rapids Police Department Still from surveillance camera footage of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a deadly pedestrian hit and run crash on Division Avenue in Grand Rapids on March 10.

“We are asking anyone who may have information about this fatal crash to contact GRPD or provide tips anonymously through Silent Observer,” said Officer Alex Thompson, the lead investigator. “We also encourage businesses or residents in the area of Burton and Francis to check any available surveillance camera footage to help us determine where the suspect vehicle may have traveled as it left the scene. We will follow every possible lead to hold this driver accountable and seek justice for Mr. Delgato.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Officer Alex Thompson at (616) 456-3320 or athompson@grcity.us. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

