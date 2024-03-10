Grand Rapids Police seek information after presumed hit-and-run death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids say they are looking for information after a presumed hit-and-run left a man dead.

It happened at around 3:15 Sunday morning, when an as-of-yet-unnamed man was found in the road near South Division Avenue and Southwest Andre Street. Police say he was probably hit by a northbound vehicle that had already left the scene. Attempts were made to save the man's life, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The GRPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident, and anyone who knows anything should contact Officer Alex Thompson at either (616) 456-3320 or athompson@grcity.us, or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.