Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Grand Rapids Police seek information after presumed hit-and-run death

Grand Rapids Police Department GRPD file
FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police Department GRPD file
Posted at 7:42 AM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 07:42:43-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids say they are looking for information after a presumed hit-and-run left a man dead.

It happened at around 3:15 Sunday morning, when an as-of-yet-unnamed man was found in the road near South Division Avenue and Southwest Andre Street. Police say he was probably hit by a northbound vehicle that had already left the scene. Attempts were made to save the man's life, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The GRPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident, and anyone who knows anything should contact Officer Alex Thompson at either (616) 456-3320 or athompson@grcity.us, or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book