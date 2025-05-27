Police identify victim of city's first deadly shooting in 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man killed in Grand Rapids' first deadly shooting of 2025 was identified on Tuesday by police.

Montaness Lowe died Friday morning after being shot along Wealthy Street just west of Lake Drive in the Eastown neighborhood, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The 31-year-old was shot around 1:30 a.m. on May 23 and taken to the hospital in someone's car, where he later died.

Investigators have not releases any information about a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

