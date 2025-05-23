Man killed in shooting in Grand Rapids' Eastown neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Eastown Neighborhood.

They say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, on Wealthy St. SE not far from the intersection with Lake Dr.

Police say the shooting happened outside and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No information was shared about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer.

