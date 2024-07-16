Overdoses at Heartside Park prompt warning from GRPD of possible tainted heroin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say they are investigating a batch of heroin for possible contamination after 5 overdoses in Heartside Park.

Over the past 24 hours, officers have responded to the park multiple times for five people who suffered overdoses from drug usage.

While investigators caution they do not know if there is a common element between the overdoses, they are looking at tainted heroin as a possible cause of the overdoses.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the Red Project will provide Narcan kits and other addiction resources are available through the 211 hotline.

