GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — RX Kids announced Monday it will expand financial assistance services to families in the 49507 zip code area in Grand Rapids, a region that has historically faced environmental health challenges.

The expansion, launched in partnership with First Steps Kent and the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, will allow eligible families to begin enrolling next month, with benefits starting July 1. Participants can receive $1,500 during pregnancy and an additional $500 per month during the first six months after a baby's birth.

How the Program Works

RX Kids is described as the nation's first community-wide prenatal and infant cash prescription program. Program leaders say the goal is to reduce financial stress during pregnancy and infancy to improve outcomes for both mothers and babies.

The program is designed to help families cover essentials like diapers, formula, rent and transportation to prenatal care.

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Local Mother Sees Firsthand Need

Artie Begrate, an expecting mother who lives in the 49507 zip code and works as a doula and community health worker, welcomes the expansion.

"I don't have to worry about every little dollar and know that me and my baby will be okay," Begrate said.

As someone who works directly with pregnant women, Begrate said she sees the need for this type of financial support firsthand.

"Some women who are pregnant, they can't work, so a little bit of extra money will help. And then postpartum, you can't go back to work right away.... Extra money will help you stay at home with your baby," Begrate said, adding, "diapers are expensive, are you seeing how much diapers and formula cost, so this will help everyone," she said.

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New Rx Kids expansion will bring cash support to Grand Rapids families

Program Reaches Hundreds of Families

Organizers say around 640 babies are born in the 49507 zip code each year, making hundreds of families eligible for the program.

The launch is part of a statewide expansion announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer that will bring RX Kids to more than 60 communities across Michigan, reaching over 23,000 births annually.

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How to Enroll

Eligible participants must be at least 16 weeks pregnant at enrollment, and newborns must be born on or after July 1, 2026. Enrollment opens at 9 a.m. on July 1. More information is available at RxKids.org.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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