More money for new moms as cash assistance program expands in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cash assistance program for new mothers has expanded to three more communities in Kalamazoo County: Oshtemo Township, the city of Galesburg, and Wakeshma Township. The City of Kalamazoo is also included.

RX Kids gives families $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 a month for the first year of a child's life. The program has no income requirements. Families must live in a participating community to qualify.

The application can be found here.

Dr. Mona Hanna, who launched the program two years ago, said the financial support makes a meaningful difference for mothers in the critical first year of their child's life.

"I hear mommas saying 'I can breathe. A weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I don't have to make those decisions — like how am I going to be able to afford to eat dinner tonight, or how to pay for childcare,'" Dr. Mona said.

Niesha Wright, mother of six-month-old Shiloh Larkin, is among the families enrolled in the program.

"Oh my, it helps me build his future for sure," Wright said.

Wright said the $1,500 prenatal payment came at a critical time.

"I did not expect to move. I was happy to have that first lump sum of fifteen hundred dollars. Because that covered all of the moving expenses, the downpayment, all of that. It provided me a little less stress. Moving at seven months pregnant is stressful already," Wright said.

Wright said the ongoing monthly payments also provide a financial cushion for unexpected costs.

"Any expenses that come up on an emergency side, I have," Wright said.

Dr. Mona said the program was designed with the intention to grow.

At the Child Life Center in Comstock, Program Director Chazlyn Flint said she welcomes the additional resource for families navigating the cost of childcare.

Watch: More money for moms and babies as cash assistance program expands across Kalamazoo County

More money for moms and babies as cash assistance program expands across Kalamazoo County

"Definitely childcare. That is one of the biggest expenses, is childcare," Flint said.

Flint said she also expects the program to have a positive effect on childcare in Kalamazoo County.

"More consistency with enrollment, and just attendance," Flint said.

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