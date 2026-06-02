MUSKEGON, Mich. — A maternal and infant health program that puts money directly into the hands of families has officially launched in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights.

WATCH: Rx Kids launches in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights; offers support during pregnancy and early infancy

Rx Kids launches in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights; offers support during pregnancy and early infancy

Rx Kids, founded by pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna, provides mothers with $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 a month during a baby's infancy. The funds are designed to help cover essentials like diapers, formula, and rent.

"Today is a historic day for the city of Muskegon and Muskegon Heights. Today we are rewriting how we care for our littlest people. Today we are saying we're not okay with the status quo, we're not okay with our most vulnerable not having the resources to thrive," Hanna said during Monday's launch.

Hanna said what happens during pregnancy and early infancy shapes a person's life course, so the program is designed to buffer the period of high expenses and income drops to improve health outcomes.

"When we're able to provide a resource for an entire community, it uplifts an entire community, and finally is a solution to addressing these significant place-based disparities," Hanna said.

According to Hanna, roughly 95% of families are spending the dollars on baby supplies first, then on food, rent and utilities.

"They're spending it quickly and locally, supporting small businesses and grocery stores and child care centers, and that's creating downstream jobs and an economic multiplier," Hanna said.

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Hanna founded Rx Kids in Flint in 2024 and later expanded to more areas across Michigan. Monday's launch in Muskegon is among seven communities added to the program.

Muskegon Heights Commissioner Kimberley Sims, who also works as a doula, said she sees the need for Rx Kids in her community firsthand.

"As a commissioner, I understand the importance of policies and programs that strengthen communities, but as a doula, this moment is especially meaningful because I've had the privilege of walking aside families during some of the most transformative moments of their lives," Sims said.

Sims estimates the average income in Muskegon Heights is about $35,000 a year, adding Rx Kids is needed not only to provide financial support, but also a sense of dignity for these mothers.

"To have the money in your hand, and you can go and pick your own kids' clothes, or you can go and buy the brand of diapers that you want your child to have, like that's a level of dignity that is unparalleled," Sims said.

Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson also spoke at Monday's launch, sharing the investment in mothers and babies means further investment in the future of Muskegon.

"Rx Kids is simple, but powerful. It's direct financial support for families during pregnancy in the first months of a baby's life, at a time when that help can make all the difference," Johnson said. "When families are more stable, neighborhoods are stronger. When dollars go directly to families, those dollars are spent in local stores, with local businesses, and throughout the local economy."

So, as of Monday, June 1st, the nation’s first-ever community-wide prenatal and infant cash prescription program will actively change not only the lives of mothers and babies, but the lives of many across Muskegon and Muskegon Heights neighborhoods.

"Every family deserves dignity. Every child deserves the chance to thrive. So today we celebrate," Johnson said.

In Muskegon and Muskegon Heights, the initiative is supported by the State of Michigan, the City of Muskegon, the Community Foundation for Muskegon County, and individual donors.

The City of Muskegon is serving as the local Community Champion for Rx Kids.

Eligible participants must be at least 16 weeks pregnant at enrollment. Newborns must be born on or after their community's launch date (June 1st).

To learn more or enroll, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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