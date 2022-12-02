Murder victim’s family reacts to Grand Rapids officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Families in one neighborhood had a front row seat Thursday to something they never wanted to witness— a deadly shooting.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it happened after a “running gun” shootout through the streets Thursday afternoon.

FOX 17 talked with people who live nearby who say they could see the scene from their front porch. Some even gave FOX 17 their surveillance video.

“I heard screaming and there were…someone said, ‘put your hands up! Let me see your hands!’ And right after that, right after that, I didn’t see anything else until I heard the gunshots, and then right after that, a few minutes later, I came to the window and I saw the police there and I saw the firefighters come and the ambulance come,” a witness told FOX 17.

She added that she watched first responders try to save the man’s life with CPR; however, they were unsuccessful.

Those neighbors tell us the body remained in the street for several hours— and the body was still there as of 7 p.m. Thursday when FOX 17 was on scene.

GRPD was investigating the homicide of Tamiqua Wright.

The pregnant mother of five was shot and killed at 44th and Eastern back in October.

Police previously identified Patrick Jones as a suspect in Wright’s death; however, they will not say whether Jones is the man who was shot and killed Thursday.

FOX 17 talked with one of Wright’s cousins who says Jones was the father of Wright’s daughter.

“I’m not going to say I’m happy. I’m not going to say I’m sad. I’m not going to say I’m mad. It’s just like, it gives the family some type of closure, but not really. Because, you know, at the end of the day, it’s the daughter that’s going to have a lot of questions to ask. And it’s like, how can you explain this to her that her mom is not here, you know, prime suspect was your dad, and he’s not here?” Shaquya Morris, Wright’s cousin, added.

Police are still working to figure out if the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from the officers who fired back.

