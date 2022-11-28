Grand Rapids police seek help finding murder suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police need help finding a man wanted for murdering a 30-year-old woman.

Grand Rapids police say they are looking for 30-year-old Patrick Jones.

According to police, Jones is wanted for the murder of Tamiqua Wright.

Wright was shot and killed just after 1 a.m. on October 11 near the intersection of 44th and Eastern Ave.

Police say Wright was driving a vehicle when police say her passenger shot her.

He’s wanted on charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, Jones is currently absconding on parole from MDOC in a separate incident on first-degree home invasion, larceny from person, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, resist and obstruct, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed.

Anyone with information regarding Jones is asked to contact the GRPD Detective Unit at (616) 456-3380, the MDOC Absconder tip line (844) 362-8477, or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345

