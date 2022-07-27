Michigan sets $5M aside for Behavioral Health Crisis Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The construction of a new mental health facility in Kent County is yet another project in the state's budget aimed at improving access to care in West Michigan.

The Behavioral Health Crisis Center (BHCC) will integrate services already in place at Network180 with physical care offerings from Trinity Health Saint Mary's— creating a Crisis Stabilization Unit to treat mental health crisis as the emergencies they can often be.

“This is a great step for our community as we start to develop a facility that will greatly improve access to much-needed behavioral health services in West Michigan.” said Trinity Health Saint Mary’s President Matt Biersack MD.

The two organizations are calling it a 'private-public partnership' that will build on the progress already being made in West Michigan with the expansion of crisis response and the introduction of the dedicated mental health emergency line, 988.

“This $5 million will go directly into providing people the help they need, rather than leaving them caught between gaps in service.” said Network180’s Executive Director Bill Ward.

The building will be on Trinity Health's Grand Rapids campus and should be finished in 2023.

This is the third major healthcare facility project acknowledging funds from the state's budget since it was approved at the end of June, following a partnership between Pine Rest and Helen Devos Children's Hospital to create a pediatric mental health facility— and the pediatric rehabilitation center being spear-headed by Mary Free Bed and HDVCH.

Those projects are expected to be completed in 2024 and 2023, respectively.