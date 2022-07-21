Pine Rest to add $62M pediatric behavioral health campus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital are teaming up to establish a pediatric behavioral health center in Grand Rapids.

We’re told the 220-acre Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence campus will broaden access to crucial behavioral health services during a time of great need.

The healthcare provider says the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the need for behavioral health services throughout the country, with an estimated 38% of Michigan residents with mental illness not getting treatment in 2019.

“We want our kids to live purposeful and joy filled lives,” says Pine Rest President & CEO Dr. Mark Eastburg. “Mental health problems and the chronic shortage of services made worse by the pandemic have been robbing our kids of the joy we all want for them. The Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence will help our community and state become a place where none of our kids will have to wait weeks or months for world class mental health care.”

Pine Rest says it expects to use $38 million from the 2023 state budget to partially fund the $62 million project, with the remaining cost expected to be raised during an upcoming campaign.

We're told the new center will add 52 inpatient beds for a total of 88, an urgent care facility, a psychiatric residential treatment area for children with developmental disabilities and autism, and much more.

