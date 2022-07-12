GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Grand Rapids Tuesday to highlight the bipartisan budget recently passed by the Michigan Legislature.

Whitmer will join the staff at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital for a tour of their facilities.

The governor will be joined by Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

Whitmer says the budget delivers additional resources to communities across Michigan to help them invest in first responders, speeds up replacement of lead service lines, builds a new veteran’s home, shores up pensions for municipal workers and invests in infrastructure.

You can watch the event live at 10 a.m. on the FOX 17 website, apps and Facebook page.

