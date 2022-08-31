Watch Now
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2020 GR double homicide

Posted at 11:17 AM, Aug 31, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man convicted in a 2020 double homicide in Grand Rapids has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Juan Garcia was found guilty in June of killing Jaionna Michelle Braden and Quavon Shamar Lee. The two were found dead inside a car on the city’s southeast side.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says Garcia was also sentenced to 25–50 years behind bars for assault with intent to murder as well as 3–21 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, among others.

