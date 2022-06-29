Man convicted in 2020 Grand Rapids double homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of killing a man and woman in southeast Grand Rapids two years ago has been found guilty.
Jaionna Michelle Braden and Quavon Shamar Lee were both found dead with gunshot wounds inside a car in June 2020.
According to documents obtained from 17th District Court, the suspect, Juan Garcia, was convicted on all of the following charges Wednesday:
- Open murder (x2)
- Assault with intent to murder
- Felony firearm (x3)
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Habitual offender (fourth offense)
Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Aug. 29.
