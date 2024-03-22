Man from Wyoming found guilty in murder of Mya Kelly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than a year after a mother was shot and killed inside her Grand Rapids home, the man charged in her death has been convicted of murder.

A jury found Keyante Newbern guilty on all charges in connection to the shooting death of Mya Kelly. Newbern was convicted of first degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

FOX 17

Kelly was killed on December 26, 2022 when shots ripped through the front door of her home. The 23-year-old was standing behind the door because of knock at the door just before 10 p.m.

PAST COVERAGE:

Suspect charged with murdering 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman

Court Documents detail Mya Kelly murder

Suspected getaway driver gives testimony about Mya Kelly's murder

First day of testimony in Mya Kelly murder trial

Kelly's two children, then ages 3 and 1, along with their father, were inside the home when the shooting happened. Omar Dinneh, the children's father, testified during the trial of what he saw that day.

Mya Kelly's family

“My daughter was standing right next to her. My daughter walked to the door with her, and my son was, like, laying on the floor, like, right in front of me,” he said. As they shot, like, at the first shot, with an instant I just dove down on the son and then I had ran towards Mya and my daughter and, yeah, I looked up and she just, she dropped.”

The case against Newbern was also bolstered by the man who police say was behind the wheel of a vehicle Newbern climbed into after the shooting.

Newbern will be sentenced to life in prison for the first degree murder conviction. He could serve that time with no chance of parole.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube