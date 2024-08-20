Man arrested for deadly March 17 hit-and-run in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charges have been announced against a man connected to a deadly Grand Rapids hit-and-run earlier this year.

The crash happened March 17 at 28th Street and Eastern Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). The victim was later identified as 55-year-old Donna Nguyen from Wyoming.

We’re told 24-year-old Centell Isom was taken into custody for allegedly failing to stop at a fatal crash scene.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-456-4531 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

