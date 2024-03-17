GRPD: Wyoming woman killed in hit-and-run on city's southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 55-year-old Wyoming woman is dead after she was hit by a car in southeast Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is now investigating.

Police say it happened at 2:10 a.m. at 28th Street and Eastern Avenue.

Initial investigation shows the car was driving west when it hit the woman. The car fled, according to GRPD.

Though attempts were made to save her life, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not yet been released pending family notification.

Witnesses told police the car that hit her was a dark-colored, mid-sized SUV. Evidence indicates it was likely a Ford and will have significant front end damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Officer Tyler Kohl at (616) 456-4531, Officer Justin Ewald at (616) 456-4282 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.