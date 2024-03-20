Grand Rapids police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend.

Wyoming resident Donna Nguyen, 55, was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say the driver did not stop after the crash, taking off westbound on 28th Street.

We’re told the vehicle police are looking for is believed to be a blue 2019 Ford Fusion.

Grand Rapids Police Department

GRPD says the car should have extensive damage to the front passenger side, especially in the headlight, fender, hood and bumper.

Those with information related to the crash are urged to connect with police at 616-456-4531 or 616-456-4282. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

