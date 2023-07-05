Loved ones identify victim of GR 4th of July homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family has identified the victim in a 4th of July homicide as Christopher Michael Byrom Sr.

Byrom was a father to two children.

Grand Rapids police officers told FOX 17 Tuesday night the scene was chaotic, with hundreds of people gathered just before 10:30 p.m.

The shooting happened on Sycamore Street SE near Jefferson Ave SE.

The mother of Byrom's children spoke briefly with FOX 17 and gave the following statement.

"He was a very family-oriented person who liked being around his kids and playing video games," says Madison Williams. "He was a good guy."

Police say it's unclear what led up to the shooting, only that it happened at a large Independence Day celebration on the city's southeast side.

READ MORE: GRPD investigates deadly 4th of July shooting

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube