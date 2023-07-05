GRPD: 1 dead after 4th of July shooting on city's southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a deadly 4th of July shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Officers say the call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting in the 200 block of Sycamore Street SE, near Jefferson Avenue SE.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 on scene that it is not yet clear what led up to the shooting; however, he said there were at least 100 people gathered in the area for an Independence Day celebration.

He says one man was shot, and he died at the scene.

Right now, there is no suspect information, nor have police made any arrests.

Officers are on scene working to interview any potential witnesses.

If you were in the area Tuesday night or know anything about this deadly shooting, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew on scene working to bring you updated information.

