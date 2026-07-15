Michigan air quality alert issued due to Canadian wildfire smoke

WEST MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued a statewide air quality alert due to smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires.

Conditions could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, and levels could reach the unhealthy range as smoke shifts into the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends staying inside in an air-conditioned building if possible, especially for members of sensitive groups, including young children, the elderly, and people with asthma.

For those without access to air conditioning, options include calling or texting 211, or spending time at a library, mall, or movie theater.

The public is encouraged to limit physical activity outdoors today and possibly for the next few days while the alert remains in effect.

The general public is less likely to be affected, but residents should keep the alert in mind before doing any outdoor work or activities.

You can follow along with tracking our air quality in Michigan here.

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