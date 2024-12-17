LIVE: David LaGrand to be sworn in as Grand Rapids' new mayor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — David LaGrand will soon be sworn in as Grand Rapids’ new mayor.

LaGrand won the race for mayor in last month’s runoff two-candidate runoff election, defeating challenger Senita Lenear. He will succeed outgoing Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, who served nine years in office.

“I’m a city guy. I’m a small business guy. Love the city. Done a lot of work in the justice space, so I’m excited to work with our police chief and our police force on public safety issues,” LaGrand told FOX 17’s Julie Dunmire hours after the race was called. “There’s a real urgency and appetite in the community to start working on housing. I think that’s something we’ve got to work on more and faster and just put it into another gear, put it up another notch, whatever your metaphor is.”

LaGrand will take office Jan. 1, 2025.

