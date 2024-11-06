ELECTION RESULTS: David LaGrand wins Grand Rapids city mayoral race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' next mayor will be a man who has years of experience of politicking in Lansing.

With all 74 precincts reporting, David LaGrand is the winner of the Grand Rapids city mayoral race, according to the unofficial Kent County results.

He defeated Senita Lenear in the two-candidate runoff election.

LaGrand served seven years in the state legislature after he spent time on the Grand Rapids city commission.

Current Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is term-limited after nine years in office.

