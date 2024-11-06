David LaGrand, Grand Rapids Mayor-elect, ready to report for duty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor-elect David LaGrand won his race Tuesday evening. Though his race was called at around 9:30, it was a long night, he said in an interview on Wednesday.

“I went to bed at 2 o'clock in the morning. So I’m tired. But happy,” David LaGrand said.

LaGrand says he and his team had a goal to knock on 100,000 doors. They made it to 80,000 doors, he said.

“We did our level best to talk to everybody in the city,” LaGrand said.

He says he knows what's top priority to people in Grand Rapids.

“I’m a city guy. I’m a small business guy. Love the city. Done a lot of work in the justice space, so I’m excited to work with our police chief and our police force on public safety issues,” LaGrand said. “There’s a real urgency and appetite in the community to start working on housing. I think that’s something we’ve got to work on more and faster, and just, put it into another gear, put it up another notch, whatever your metaphor is,” he continued.

LaGrand is already working with the current mayor, Rosalynn Bliss, to learn how best to do the job. His main gig will be being mayor.

“I’m ready to start work now, and Rosalyn is my friend. She’s going to let me follow her around,” LaGrand said.

He expects to take office January 1st.

