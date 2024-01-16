K9 Dozer retires from GRPD months after serious crash with speeding car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids K9 who suffered serious injuries in a crash last summer has retired.

Dozer’s back legs and spinal column were severely injured Aug. 4, 2023, after a speeding vehicle hit the police cruiser he was riding in. He was discharged from the hospital later in the month, but it was the start of a monthslong recovery process.

During that time, whether Dozer would return to active duty was unknown.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) announced Tuesday was Dozer’s last day.

“He has made a great deal of progress but has just not recovered the stamina and agility he needs to continue as a working K9,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “He has plenty of energy and mobility and the love and care of the VanVliets as he becomes a full-time family dog.”

GRPD extends its gratitude to Dozer’s medical team at Cascade Hospital for Animals and Project K-9 Hero for covering his future medical costs. The department also thanks the public for their support and well wishes.

“There is plenty of fresh snow and Dozer is eager to play!” GRPD adds.

