Jury convicts 3 Grand Rapids men of felony murder in Kentwood man’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury convicted three Grand Rapids men Friday, related to the 2022 murder of Joseph Wilder.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Jaheim Hayes-Goree, Rhishy Manning and Javonte Rosa were each found guilty of felony murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony firearm.

Hayes-Goree and Manning were arrested and charged in May 2022, shortly after the shooting death of 50-year-old Joseph Wilder on May 24.

Rosa was arraigned about a week later.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office believes Wilder’s death started as a robbery at a Huntington Bank ATM in Byron Township.

When deputies responded to reports of a gunshot, they found Wilder had been shot and killed inside a pickup truck.

“Clearly we are very pleased with the verdict,” Becker told FOX 17 Friday.

Hayes-Goree, Manning and Rosa are expected to be sentenced next month.

