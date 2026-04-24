John Ball Zoo splits from CEO, begins search for new leader

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo is without its top leader after the Board of Directors announced Friday it and CEO Peter D'Arienzo decided to part ways.

A reason for the split was not made public.

In a statement, the board thanked D'Arienzo for his years leading the Zoo. He joined John Ball Zoo as CEO in 2019.

During his time, he helped the zoo attract more than 5 million visitors during its first decade as an independent nonprofit, pushed forward renovations to several parts of the property, and launched a bold master plan to expand the zoo's offerings. Part of that plan includes bringing an aquarium to West Michigan. Several potential sites for that aquarium are being evaluated.

Now a new person will need to shepherd that vision into reality. Board Chairman Rob VerHeulen promised the empty CEO position won't change the zoo's day-to-day functions.

“This change will not impact Zoo operations or our efforts to bring a new aquarium to Kent County,” said VerHeulen. “We have an amazing team and exciting events happening at the zoo, including the opening of our new otter exhibit on Memorial Day weekend. Visitors will feel no disruption to the great experience they have become accustomed to at John Ball Zoo.”

The Zoo's Board said it is beginning the process of forming a search committee, with plans to contract with a national search firm that specializes in zoo, aquariums, and conservation organizations.

In a statement, the Kent County Board of Commissioners Chairman Ben Green and Kent County Administrator Al Vanderberg said they continue to support the zoo through the leadership transition.

"The County has full confidence in the Zoo's Board of Directors and their judgment in making decisions that serve the best interests of the Zoo and its mission of education and conservation for the residents of Kent County."

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