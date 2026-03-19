John Ball Zoo to open for 2026 season with new animals & events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Friday March 20, the John Ball Zoo is welcoming the community back for its 135th year, promising new animals, events and experiences. Zoo organizers say that while prices will stay the same this year, new additions to the Zoo will enrich the visitor experience.

The Zoo is highlighting the newest otter exhibit, a 3,500 square foot enclosure that will soon be home to four river otters, featuring multiple underwater viewing areas. The exhibit will open on Memorial Day weekend near the entry gates.

John Ball Zoo

"We are truly looking forward to welcoming our community back to the Zoo for what promises to be an incredible season." said Peter D'Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo. "Our dedicated team has been hard at work creating experiences that entertain, educate, and inspire —helping cultivate the next generation of conservation leaders while creating lasting memories for our guests. We can't wait to share everything we have planned."

John Ball Zoo says the 2026 season will feature the return of the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, Wildlife Exploration Days, the Wild Strides 5K race, Member nights and more. Zoo organizers say there will be more new events revealed during the 2026 season. Guests can expect to see the return of popular animals like Hugo the pygmy hippo and Juniper the snow leopard cub.

John Ball Zoo

Hours of Operation:



SPRING: March 20-May 23: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

March 20-May 23: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. SUMMER: May 24 - September 7: 9:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M.

May 24 - September 7: 9:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M. FALL: September 8 - November 22: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Zoo admission & membership information can be found at the John Ball Zoo website.

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