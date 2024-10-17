Watch Now
Investigation underway after body found under I-196 overpass

The I-196 overpass of Lane Avenue in Grand Rapids, where a body was found on Thursday, October 17.
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found under a busy freeway overpass during the morning rush.

The body was reported around 8:15 a.m. under the Lane Avenue overpass for I-196, according to Grand Rapids Police.

The I-196 overpass of Lane Avenue in Grand Rapids, where a body was found on Thursday, October 17.

Currently investigators do not believe there is anything suspicious surrounding the death; nor are there signs of foul play, per a department spokesperson.

The Kent County Medical Examiner has not yet ruled on a cause of death.

