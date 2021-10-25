IllumiZoo, Zoo Goes Boo unite to create unique experience for Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For just one night on Halloween, IllumiZoo and Zoo Goes Boo will unite for a nighttime trick-or-treat trail illuminated with vibrant colors.

Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and bring their trick-or-treating bag to experience IllumiZoo with fun Halloween decorations and music, entertainment, candy and more, a news release said Monday.

John Ball Zoo will have treat booths throughout the IllumiZoo trail and LED hula-hoop entertainers putting on a show, courtesy of Olivia Grace & Co.

Along with the Halloween theme, IllumiZoo will continue to tell a conservation story by creating connections between wildlife and wild places, “showcasing how we are all connected to each other, to the land, the water, the air, the trees and all animals, big and small, with the power to make a positive change in our world.”

IllumiZoo Goes Boo begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 and ends at 10:30 p.m., with last entry at 9:30 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance to guarantee their preferred entry time.

The cost is $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-12 years old and seniors 62 and older.

Children 2 years and younger are free.

Zoo members receive discounted admission.

