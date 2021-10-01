INTERACTIVE MAP: Haunted houses in West Michigan 2021
WEST MICHIGAN — Looking to celebrate spooky season in the scariest way possible? West Michigan has several haunted house and corn maze attractions that should be right up your alley.
Kent County:
Abandoned Acres Farm
The Haunt
Moonlight Manor
Witches of New Salem
MORE: New Salem Corn Maze is back with scares and a new family-friendly light show
Kalamazoo County:
Psycho Ward Haunted House
Calhoun County:
Fear the Farm - Zombie Paintball Hunt
Berrien County:
Niles Scream Park
Van Buren County
Nightmare Realm
We'll keep updating this map as we learn about other haunted attractions opening in the area, so check back.
