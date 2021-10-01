INTERACTIVE MAP: Haunted houses in West Michigan 2021

WEST MICHIGAN — Looking to celebrate spooky season in the scariest way possible? West Michigan has several haunted house and corn maze attractions that should be right up your alley.

Kent County:

Abandoned Acres Farm

The Haunt

Moonlight Manor

Witches of New Salem

MORE: New Salem Corn Maze is back with scares and a new family-friendly light show

Kalamazoo County:

Psycho Ward Haunted House

Calhoun County:

Fear the Farm - Zombie Paintball Hunt

Berrien County:

Niles Scream Park

Van Buren County

Nightmare Realm

We'll keep updating this map as we learn about other haunted attractions opening in the area, so check back.