Trick-or-treating times for West Michigan communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is almost here! Trick-or-treating days and times vary across West Michigan, with some communities scheduling events as early as Friday.
Below is a list of trick-or-treating times for communities across West Michigan. Please note, this is not a complete list as some communities have not made dates and times readily available.
Ada – Oct. 31 - no designated times
Allendale – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Bronson – 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 30
Byron Township – 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 30
Caledonia – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 30
Cascade – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Centreville – 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 30
Coldwater – 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 31
Coopersville – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Dorr – 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31
Douglas – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
East Grand Rapids – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Ferrysburg – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Fruitport – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Georgetown Township – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 30
Grand Haven – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Grand Rapids – Dusk-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Grandville – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 30
Hastings – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Holland – 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30, 10 a.m. – noon downtown on Oct. 30
Hudsonville – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 30
Ionia – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Kalamazoo – 4:30 p.m. downtown on Oct. 29
Kentwood – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 30
Lawton – 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31
Lowell – 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Marshall – 5:30-7:30 on Oct. 31
Mattawan – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Middleville – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Muskegon – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Muskegon Heights – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Norton Shores – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Paw Paw – 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 31
Pentwater – 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31
Portland – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Rockford – 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Schoolcraft – 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31
Sparta – 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Spring Lake – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Sturgis – 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31
Vicksburg – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Walker – 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31
Wayland – 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 31
Zeeland – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31