Trick-or-treating times for West Michigan communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is almost here! Trick-or-treating days and times vary across West Michigan, with some communities scheduling events as early as Friday.

Below is a list of trick-or-treating times for communities across West Michigan. Please note, this is not a complete list as some communities have not made dates and times readily available.

Ada – Oct. 31 - no designated times

Allendale – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Bronson – 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 30

Byron Township – 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 30

Caledonia – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 30

Cascade – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Centreville – 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 30

Coldwater – 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 31

Coopersville – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Dorr – 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31

Douglas – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

East Grand Rapids – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Ferrysburg – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Fruitport – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Georgetown Township – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 30

Grand Haven – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Grand Rapids – Dusk-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Grandville – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 30

Hastings – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Holland – 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30, 10 a.m. – noon downtown on Oct. 30

Hudsonville – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 30

Ionia – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Kalamazoo – 4:30 p.m. downtown on Oct. 29

Kentwood – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 30

Lawton – 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31

Lowell – 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Marshall – 5:30-7:30 on Oct. 31

Mattawan – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Middleville – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Muskegon – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Muskegon Heights – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Norton Shores – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Paw Paw – 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 31

Pentwater – 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31

Portland – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Rockford – 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Schoolcraft – 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31

Sparta – 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Spring Lake – 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Sturgis – 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31

Vicksburg – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Walker – 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31

Wayland – 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Zeeland – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

