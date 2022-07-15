GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First Ward City Commissioner Jon O’Connor released a statement following controversial remarks made at a Grand Rapids City Commission meeting Tuesday.

O’Connor walked out during a heated public comment session after saying, “I’m done with this [expletive].”

The city commissioner apologized for his comments and cited a number of frustrations that led to them on Tuesday.

“Like so many others in our community, I am frustrated and unfortunately, I let my emotions get the better of me,” the statement reads in part.

He ends his statement saying he plans to do what he can to reach favorable solutions in the future.

O’Connor’s full statement reads:

"I want to apologize to my constituents and the entire city for my outburst and use of inappropriate language at Tuesday evening’s city commission meeting. Like so many others in our community, I am frustrated and unfortunately, I let my emotions get the better of me.



"Over the past several months I, along with my colleagues on the commission, have remained relatively quiet at the dais as well as in our public commentary for a variety of reasons. While we all share concerns about what has taken place in our community, the actions of a small activist group have diminished the ability to conduct the business of the city and have created an environment within the commission chambers where any opposing point of view is interrupted, shouted down, or chastised. I have a responsibility to listen to all those who choose to attend and make public comments, regardless of my personal beliefs about what they are saying. The current situation continues to stifle civic engagement and intimidates individuals from participating in the local government process.



"This group of individuals and their supporters have crossed a line, making it difficult to seek compromise and pursue positive outcomes for the community. They have come to my home, where my family sleeps, in an attempt to intimidate me, defacing my residence in the middle of the night. These intimidation tactics toward myself and my colleagues are unacceptable and we should not stand for such actions, now or in the future.



"I remain committed to working for positive outcomes for Grand Rapids. This is an amazing community with a history of working together in a respectful manner, making hard decisions, and producing results for residents. This is the work I will continue to focus on with my colleagues on the City Commission. Our city, our state and our country have become increasingly polarized and unwilling to seek compromise with civility. In Grand Rapids, however, we must rise above. I am dedicated to this work and invite others to join in a positive and proactive discourse for a better future for all." Jon O’Connor, Grand Rapids First Ward City Commissioner

