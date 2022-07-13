Watch Now
GR City Commission Meeting: three arrested, commissioner walks out

Posted at 10:46 PM, Jul 12, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — A Grand Rapids City Commissioner marches out of Tuesday's city commission meeting following the public comment section.

"I'm done with this (expletive)," said Jon O'Connor, before exiting the meeting.

First Ward Commissoner O'Connor's walk-out followed the public comment of a woman who was speaking in favor of police. Audience members then began interrupting the woman, despite Mayor Rosalyn Bliss' repeated requests to cease.

"I can't control what my colleagues do," Rosalyn Bliss said, of O'Connor's decision to leave the room.

Three people were also arrested after the meeting.

Tuesday's meeting comes after several previous adjournments due to disruptions during the public comment section.

