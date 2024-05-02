‘I killed somebody’: Suspect used sword in NW Grand Rapids homicide, docs say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect in a northwest Grand Rapids homicide used a sword to kill Lynn Edward Jones earlier this week, according to court documents obtained by FOX 17.

Jones was fatally injured after reports of a stabbing near Alpine Avenue and Seventh Street on Sunday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). His death was ruled a homicide.

Police say 18-year-old Isiah Williams was later charged with manslaughter.

Documents filed in 61st District Court say Williams called 911 after the incident. He reportedly told dispatchers, “I killed somebody,” going on to say he used a sword.

We’re told Williams informed dispatchers he would wait for authorities, telling them he was “ready to be put into handcuffs.”

Williams was then arrested and taken to the Kent County Correctional Facility. He faces up to 15 years and/or a $7,500 fine if convicted.

