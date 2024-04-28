Watch Now
Man dead after reported stabbing in NW Grand Rapids, suspect in custody

GRPD cruiser 03312024
FOX 17
Posted at 5:39 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 17:39:34-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in northwest Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Seventh Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told officers tried to save the man’s life but he succumbed to his injuries.

GRPD says a suspect was arrested.

Those with knowledge related to the stabbing are encouraged to connect with police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

