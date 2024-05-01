Watch Now
Police identify victim of NW Grand Rapids homicide, suspect charged

Posted at 11:35 AM, May 01, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have released the identity of the man who died following reports of a stabbing in northwest Grand Rapids earlier this week.

Lynn Edward Jones, 50, was found injured Sunday afternoon near Alpine Avenue and Seventh Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). Attempts were made to save his life but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

We’re told the Kent County Medical Examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

GRPD says the suspect, 18-year-old Isiah Williams, was charged with manslaughter.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

