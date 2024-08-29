'I didn't hear crying, screaming': Neighbors recount after learning mother charged in 19-month-old's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids neighborhood is in mourning after they learned a 19-month-old girl died.

The city's police chief describes it as one of the worst cases of his career.

"I wish that someone had called [Child Protective Services]. I wish that someone had noticed the conditions," Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said.

Brooklynne Davis, 24, is in jail, charged with homicide and first-degree child abuse.

First responders were called to her apartment at 525 Eastern Ave. on Aug. 22. Brianna Robinson says this is the first time she has ever been inside Davis's apartment in the years she has lived there.

"She never let nobody in her apartment," Robinson said. "When you walk in her apartment, it's just terrible, like... the smell, it chokes and it gags you, and you can't be in there for too long."

Ayonna Miller, who lived on the floor above Davis, explained that she often saw the mother of three out partying.

"We party. I've known Brooke, but she never brought up her kids," Miller added.

Court documents show that her child died of starvation and malnutrition and weighed about 13 pounds at the time of death. Records show that the baby girl's bones were visible, and her head appeared much larger than her body.

"This is, like, equal to the worst thing that I've ever seen in my career," Winstrom said.

The baby girl's twin brother was immediately rushed to the hospital. Davis's 8-year-old, who was physically okay, was taken from the home.

All these children were living in an unclean house infested with lice and bedbugs, according to court documents.

"I'm right next door. I didn't hear crying, screaming, barking, nothing," Corionna O'Neal said.

O'Neal has lived in the apartment complex for three years.

"I never seen them. I never knew she had them," O'Neal said.

This neighbor added she feels guilty despite not knowing what was going on next door to her.

"Just seeing the little black stains in front of her door, I felt something bad was going on, but I just didn't think too much about it," O'Neal said.

The three neighbors explained that they wished Davis had just asked for help.

"I got a 5-year-old; I could have helped you if you needed a break. You could have sent your kids upstairs," Robinson said.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has signs to look out for with child abuse or neglect.

