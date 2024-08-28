'Absolutely horrific scene,': police chief on child abuse case that leaves 19 month old dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A devastating case of child abuse leaves a 19-month-old little girl dead, her twin brother in the hospital, and a mother criminally charged.

The Grand Rapids Police Chief calls it one of the worst cases he's seen in his career.

Brooklynne Davis a 24-year-old from Grand Rapids is charged in connection to the death of her own child. The 19-month-old reportedly weighed just 13 pounds, due to what police say is abuse and neglect.

“We responded to a 911 call from the mother of this 19-month-old girl,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said.

In an apartment on Eastern in Grand Rapids, horrors were found inside.

“Absolutely disgusting conditions,” Winstrom said.

Police say children were living in filth, with an infestation of bed bugs and lice. The conditions were so bad, that a call on August 22 would prove to be the worst.

“Absolutely just horrific scene to go too,” Winstrom said.

A 19-month-old girl was found dead. According to court documents, she was severely malnourished.

“Looked like her diaper hadn’t been changed in weeks. Absolutely disgusting conditions,” Winstrom said.

The 19-month-old's twin brother is in the hospital still, also severely malnourished.

“He was rushed to the hospital, admitted to the ICU, where he’s still being treated,” Winstrom said.

An 8-year-old, who was physically okay, was taken from the home and placed in protective custody.

“There was a dog in the residence that looked like it hadn’t been taken out for weeks,” Winstrom said.

The children's mother, Brooklynne Davis, was in court on Wednesday charged with felony homicide and first degree child abuse.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Brooklynne Davis

“From all the facts, it was clear that the child was starved to death by the mom,” Winstrom said.

Davis was not issued bond in this case, considered to be a flight risk. Her next court date is September 10.

