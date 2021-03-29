Hope found outside Devos Place as record-high number of vaccinations administered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic, almost everyone leaving has the same reaction:

“Waiting in line was the longest part. It took me like…maybe 7 minutes,” Miles Trivalpiece said.

All day long Monday, 12,000 people came in and out to get a shot in their arm.

"I want to go fishing. Take my daughter on trips, stuff like that,” John Evans said.

For many, it's a sign the end of the pandemic is near.

“Just want to get on with my life, my normal life, you know?” Evans said.

It's far from over, according to recent numbers and a rapidly increasing positivity rate state-wide. Spectrum Health has also implemented more visitor restrictions at the hospital as a result of the surge.

Monday's 12,000 vaccinations is an important trial run, according to the Chief Operating Officer for Spectrum Health, Brian Brasser. He says this is part of them gearing up to vaccinate as many as 20,000 people at Devos Place in a single day.