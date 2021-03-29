Spectrum Health revising visitor restrictions as COVID cases rise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Citing a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, and rise in case numbers in Michigan, Spectrum Health announced it is revising its visitor's policy.

Starting Wednesday, March 31, adult patients will only be permitted 1 family member or guest visitor for their entire stay.

There are exceptions to the new rule:

Labor and Delivery patients can have 2 adult visitors, but they must be the same for the entire stay

Patients with COVID-19 cannot have any in-person visitors

Adult radiology and lab patients cannot have guests, unless the visit is for a pregnancy ultrasound or the patient needs assistance to make it to the appointment.

Pediatric patients ages 20 and younger can have 2 adult visitors, the same for the whole stay. Outpatient procedures, radiology, and infusion center pediatric patients can only have 1 visitor with them.

The new restrictions will go into place at every Spectrum Health hospital and nearby physician offices. More details on the new visitor restrictions are available on Spectrum Health's website.

