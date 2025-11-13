18-year-old charged with attempting to kill Grand Rapids police officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect in Tuesday's shootout in Grand Rapids will face a number of felony charges, alleging he tried to kill two police officers.

Yasir Lagrone remains in custody pending his first court hearing. The Kent County Prosecutor's Office publicized the 18-year-old's identity Thursday in a release on the charges.

In total Lagrone faces seven charges tied to the officer-involved shooting on November 11 near the intersection of Adams Street and Blaine Avenue, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of resisting and opposing a police officer, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count of illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Lagrone is accused of firing multiple shots at two Grand Rapids police officers after they told him to come talk to them on Tuesday afternoon. The officers recognized Lagrone based on the description of a potential suspect in a gun theft case from earlier this year, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom earlier this week.

After firing those shots and being targeted by the officers with return fire, the suspect ran down an alley, but was arrested minutes later.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released footage from the officer's body cameras, along with video from the dash camera, on Wednesday.

WATCH: Three minutes of footage from officer-involved shooting

Three minutes of video from November 11 officer-involved shooting

"It is important to me to get this young man off the street and behind bars because he was willing to murder two of my police officers, and I'm sure he was willing to murder other individuals with his actions. You can see the complete and total disregard for human life," Winstrom said Wednesday.

WATCH: Police Chief releases body camera video

Body camera footage of November 11, 2025 officer-involved shooting in Grand Rapids

If convicted, Lagrone could face up to life in prison.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

