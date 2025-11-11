Police: Grand Rapids officers involved in shooting on southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids neighborhood turned into a crime scene on Tuesday after an officer-involved shooting.

It happened along Adams Street SE near Blaine Avenue SE, according to a source at the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The department source told FOX 17 it was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and others.

We're told it appears that no one was hit by any of the bullets.

According to the department's public call log, officers attempted a stop near the intersection around 1:41 p.m.

WXMI/James Prince Forensics officers with GRPD process the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Adams Street.

The area is now blocked off by police tape as crime scene investigators collect evidence.

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will bring you the latest updates as they become available.

