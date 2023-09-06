GRR named finalist for USA TODAY's Best Small Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) was recently named a finalist for USA TODAY’s Best Small Airport!

The public may cast their votes in the publication’s Reader Choice Awards online beginning Monday, Oct. 2 at noon.

The awards celebrate the nation’s best attractions and businesses, according to GRR.

“Over the last several years, we have invested significantly to improve our guest experience,” says GRR Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson. “Our success is largely based on the tremendous community support we receive, which makes this nomination incredibly meaningful to us. We hope everyone will visit USA TODAY and cast their vote to make the Gerald R. Ford International Airport the best small airport in the country!”

We’re told nominees are determined by a panel of experts, contributors and relevant sources.

The airport recently unveiled its $110 million expansion of Concourse A to facilitate its growing number of passengers, with eight new gates, new concession areas and other additions.

Other planned improvements include a new federal inspection station for nonstop international flights, a consolidated rental car facility, the relocation of its air traffic control tower, more parking spaces and extensions to the terminal’s front side.

