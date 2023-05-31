Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport holds groundbreaking for rental car facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) began construction on the state’s first consolidated rental car facility (CONRAC) Wednesday.

The $156 million project is expected to make ground transportation more efficient for airport guests and travelers.

Once completed, the CONRAC will join multiple rental agencies under the same roof to offer travelers a wide range of options, according to GRR. The project will also include a climate-controlled skywalk leading to the terminal.

"We are thrilled to break ground on the CONRAC, which is critical to accommodating forecasted passenger growth at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport," says Airport Authority Board Chair Dan Koorndyk. "This facility represents our commitment to providing a world-class travel experience to our guests, we look forward to seeing this project come to fruition and the positive impact it will have on the entire region of West Michigan."

We’re told the CONRAC will eliminate more than 90% of rental car activity from GRR’s road system with an efficient turnaround operation, leading to a carbon reduction of 500,000 pounds annually.

GRR says its rental car partners – Avis, Budget, Enterprise, Hertz and National/Alamo – have pledged their support for the project.

