‘This looks and feels like us': Ford Airport unveils new $110M expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For months, part of Gerald R. Ford International Airport was filled with construction workers, who were cutting wood, putting up drywall and installing lights into the expansion area of Concourse A.

On Wednesday, June 14, airport officials unveiled the new 155,000 square foot area, and FOX 17 got a sneak peek.

GRR unveils renovated Concourse A

“It’s amazing,” said architect Lauren Stark. “This is a dream actually because it’s been a project that has been my baby for probably five years. It’s pretty incredible to see it all finished.”

Stark, an associate at HKS Architects and Designers, was one of the main visionaries behind the $110 million expansion project. She said planning began in 2018 with a meeting at the airport with airport officials, architects and engineers.

“Really in the beginning it’s ‘How are we going to get this done? This is a big feat,'” she recalled. “Also, the airport has to maintain operations the entire time, so, it’s complex. And from the very beginning we had a lot of good team effort to get this done.”

The expansion includes eight new gates for larger aircrafts, lounge areas, a variety of seating options, new concessions and new retail spaces.

However, the highlight, officials said, was the design of the concourse. It was designed to look like West Michigan.

Michael Pfleghaar was one of the four local artists commissioned to do the art.

“There’s three circular insets in the terrazzo floor that have three different distinct landscape designs,” Pfleghaar said. “They kind of depict the landscape of West Michigan areas. There’s some water, tree reflections, that’s what I’m dealing with mostly.”

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 The artwork on the floor is intended to take travelers on a journey through West Michigan, from the lake to the beach to the city of Grand Rapids.

Stark’s vision was for the artwork to guide travelers on a journey through West Michigan as they walked through the concourse. The circular insets reflect Lake Michigan, beaches, dunes, agriculture and downtown Grand Rapids.

Pfleghaar’s work emphasized the forests of West Michigan.

“At this end-of-journey moment, really, it’s a special piece that represents kind of an aerial view of West Michigan as if you’re flying over at night,” Stark said about the lights feature at the end of the concourse. “If you stand in a certain location, the lights look random until you stand there. Once you stand there, you’re going to see that those lights align with the cities and towns over the Great Lakes.”

Dozens of lightbulbs hang in front of a large glass map of the Great Lakes, each bulb marking the different cities in the various states.

Stark said, at certain times of the day, depending on on which way the sun shines, a blue light will shine over Grand Rapids.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Dozens of bulbs hang in front of a large glass map of the Great Lakes, each one marking a different city in the region.

“My favorite part is this looks and feels like us,” said Casey Ries, director of engineering and planning with the airport authority. “You know you’re in West Michigan, and the space has character.”

Ries said they had to add an expansion to the airport because of the rapid growth West Michigan is experiencing. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Kent County grew by more than eight percent from 2010 to 2020, and Ottawa County by 12 percent during that same time.

“Remember pre-pandemic, 2018-2019, The Ford Airport was one of the five fastest growing airports in the country. That’s not an accident. It’s a reflection of what’s happening in our community.,” he said. “Our businesses are growing. Our community is growing. Younger populations are coming to West Michigan. That means we need more air service and connectivity to the world.”

Ries said Concourse A will officially open on Friday, June 16, also known as 616 Day in the city of Grand Rapids. He admitted it wasn’t something his team planned.

“It was a complete accident,” he said with a big smile. “It was a complete accident. It was Dana Anderson with Steelcase who said ‘You do realize that’s 6-1-6 correct.’”

616 is the city’s area code.

The coincidence of the opening on a city holiday is something airport officials laugh about now. However, they believe it’s a good day to unveil their new expansion to the public.

“Thousands of people go through here everyday,” Stark said. “So, it’s pretty cool to have a project that so many people are going to see.”