GRPS to reopen Wednesday amid boil water advisory

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Tuesday it will resume classes Wednesday after the city’s first round of water testing found no harmful contaminants present.

The city of Grand Rapids put a boil water advisory in place Sunday after a water main break to ensure the loss of water pressure had not allowed for contamination in the water supply.

GRPS says bottled water and hand sanitizer will be made available for students and staff at the schools located within the boil water advisory zone.

Additionally, the GRPS Nutrition Services facility, which is located in the advisory zone, will serve breakfasts and lunches that do not require the use of water.

GRPS says any water used in food preparation will be boiled in advance.

The district says its Facilities and Operations team started conducting water system flushing at each GRPS property in the affected zone.

Additional flushing will be completed as needed after additional tests and recommendations from city leaders and county health officials.

GRPS says it’s taking the following steps to make sure students and staff are safe:



Hand sanitizer will be available

Bottled water will be available

Drinking water fountains will be off limits

Even once Grand Rapids city leaders give the all clear, affected schools will continue to have bottled water available for at least the rest of the week.

