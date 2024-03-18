Grand Rapids Public Schools debating holding classes amid boil water advisory

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A staff in-service day incidentally saved Grand Rapids Public Schools from canceling classes Monday but Tuesday is another question.

Water must be boiled before consumption on the northeast side of town until at least Wednesday after a break in the system shut off water to about 20,000 customers Sunday.

While students were already scheduled to be off on Monday, school officials are debating whether classes will resume Tuesday.

GRPS buildings within the Boil Water Advisory

Aberdeen Elementary

Center for Economicology

City High Middle

Coit Creative Arts Academy

Congress Elementary

East Leonard Elementary

Gerald R. Ford Academic Center

Grand Rapids Learning Center

Grand Rapids Montessori Academy

Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High

Grand Rapids Public Museum High School

Grand Rapids UPrep

Innovation Central High School

Kent Hills Elementary

Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy

North Park Montessori | Wellerwood

Palmer Elementary

Riverside Middle School

GRPS Nutrition Services Building

GRPS Facilities & Operations Building

GRPS University

Staff at these locations shifted to a remote in-service day rather than in-person on Monday.

Water samples are being sent to Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for testing, and must come back with clean results for 2 days in a row before water will be deemed safe for consumption.

“Our first goal is always safety. That all be the focus of any decision we make. We’ll be gathering as a leadership and operations teams to determine the appropriate next steps for the district,” GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said in a notice released by the district. “We are grateful for our partners at the City of Grand Rapids for keeping us informed as we navigate this situation as a community.”

According to the school's website, a decision will be announced by close of business Monday.

You can keep up with closings during this issue on our closings page or in the FOX 17 App.