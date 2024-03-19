Watch Now
1st round of Grand Rapids water testing comes back clean amid boil advisory

Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 13:47:02-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first round of water testing returned clean results after this weekend’s water main break in northeast Grand Rapids.

The city says Tuesday’s results are “a positive sign” but the boil-water advisory is still in effect. Visit the CDC’s website for more information.

We’re told the city’s water system has been flushed ahead of a second round of testing.

Instructions will be sent to residents and businesses once the boil-water advisory expires, according to city officials.

